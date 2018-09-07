Clear

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

The Green Devils defeated St. Ansgar last Friday for the first time in three years. QB Brett Bobinet connected with WR Gage Belz with five seconds left to give Osage the 36-30 win.

time in 3 years... osage football defeated rival st. ansgar...winning in the final seconds of the game. kimt's zach gilleland stopped by osage to talk to the duo that got it done. xxx osage football-pkg-1 osage football-pkg-2 those in mitchell county iowa know about the rivalry between osage and st. ansgar it's kinda surreal honestly you know even for a non-district game it was a fun environment with the rivalry, you know the setting up there in st. ansgar. meet junior gage belz, who caught two touchdowns, including the game winner with just 5 seconds left in the game. osage football-pkg-4 i couldn't have been more excited for this community osage football-pkg-5 and this program. it was an awesome feeling. a perfect throw by one of gage's closest friends, quarterback brett bobinet. i mean it was crazy, just an awesome feeling. can't really describe it. it was just something that everybody dreams of. honestly it was just crazy. the duo's friendship is more than a connection on the field, they bond together off it. osage football-pkg-6 honestly me and him always been pretty good buds, we hunt and fish together osage football-pkg-7 all the time and we just kind of have a pretty good connection and have some pretty good chemistry together. but it's on the field that gets the job done. on the field we just mesh, like it's meant to be. at osage high school, zach gilleland, kimt news 3 sports. newman vb 0906-wpvo-1
