Speech to Text for Austin band gets big gig

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ensemble-vo-4 the austin high school wind ensemble is tuning up their instruments...to perform at the 20-19 minnesota music educators association midwinter clinic in the twin cities.xxx wind ensemble-vo-1 lowerthird2line:austin band going to perform in the twin cities austin, mn trumpet playing the m-m-e-a is a convention workshop for music teachers to learn teaching tools for students.... but it's also a chance for the best high school bands across the state to show off their skills...and austin high school wind ensemble is one of 3that will perform in february. the bands director christoph dundas says excited and surprised about performing next year.xxx wind ensemble-sot-1 wind ensemble-sot-2 it's really an honor and something that they werent expecting...some thing that i wasn't expecting either. this is just my third year in austin teaching and not something that i thought would happen nearly this soon. other schools set to perform are from edina and orono . / grandparents-vo-3 everyone