Roads Closed Due to Washouts

while roads are starting to dry out in some parts of our area...some are in need of repair after tuesday's storms. road closures-vo-1 lowerthird2line:road closures due to washouts floyd county, ia 6 stretches of road in rural sections of floyd county are currently closed because of the recent weather...with some sections of road completely washed out and or left with deep ruts. judy grey and her husband live near one section of washed out road in southern floyd county...and she says that it's the second time this year that a large section was washed away due to the rain. county crews are working to get the roads fixed. xxx road closures-sot-1 lowerthird2line:judy grey lives near washout "when were down there the other day, they got...between ocean and 290th, that has all been recently redone." you can find a list of road closures in floyd county on kimt dot com under local news.