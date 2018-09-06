Speech to Text for September Volunteer of the Month

each month...kimt news three and our giving your best partners...diamo nd jo casino and first citizens bank...recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's katie lange introduces us to our september volunteer of the month.xxx sept gyb-pkg-1 sept gyb-pkg-7 for 14 years diane roellinger has been keeping the beat at madonna living community of rochester. she volunteers her time as choir director.... that's why diane is our september giving your best volunteer of the month. sept gyb-pkg-8 "the group has just expanded and kept going. they bring me so much joy that i'm happy all week until i come back." sept gyb-pkg-9 residents meet once a week ... singing well- known favorites from their yesteryears... some of the choir members nominated diane... including jean walters. sept gyb-pkg-11 "the choir loves her. she knows each one of us and if we aren't feeling well, she will come and visit us in our room.she is more than a musical genius ." sept gyb-pkg-10 it's fair to say diane receives just as much joy as she gives... "i dearly love her, we all do." in rochester, katie lange, kimt news 3. / if you'd like to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... sept gyb-tag-2 head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the tab called "on kimt." /