Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

September Volunteer of the Month

Diane Roellinger is our latest honoree

Posted: Thu Sep 06 17:18:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 17:18:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for September Volunteer of the Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

each month...kimt news three and our giving your best partners...diamo nd jo casino and first citizens bank...recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's katie lange introduces us to our september volunteer of the month.xxx sept gyb-pkg-1 sept gyb-pkg-7 for 14 years diane roellinger has been keeping the beat at madonna living community of rochester. she volunteers her time as choir director.... that's why diane is our september giving your best volunteer of the month. sept gyb-pkg-8 "the group has just expanded and kept going. they bring me so much joy that i'm happy all week until i come back." sept gyb-pkg-9 residents meet once a week ... singing well- known favorites from their yesteryears... some of the choir members nominated diane... including jean walters. sept gyb-pkg-11 "the choir loves her. she knows each one of us and if we aren't feeling well, she will come and visit us in our room.she is more than a musical genius ." sept gyb-pkg-10 it's fair to say diane receives just as much joy as she gives... "i dearly love her, we all do." in rochester, katie lange, kimt news 3. / if you'd like to nominate someone for volunteer of the month... sept gyb-tag-2 head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the tab called "on kimt." /
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Field of Flags ceremony

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Community Events