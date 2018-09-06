Speech to Text for Reaching Academic Heights

is celebrating their state- recognized achievements. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live in the rochester studio to tell what the byron bears have achieved. annalise? top districts-lintro-2 katie - the byron intermediate school and middle school are in the highest five percent of schools in minnesota for overall math progress - special education attendance - and reading and math progress of hispanic students. it's pretty impressive - so today i went to the district to talk with students about what makes their school experience stand out. xxx top districts-lpkg-1 top districts-lpkg-3 nat: alright ladies and gentlemen you can put your books away eighth graders abigail gettman and ava lortscher are more than a week into their last year at byron middle school - an experience they say has held a lot of opportunity. top districts-lpkg-2 "the activities we get to do at school like student council or academic triathlon" top districts-lpkg-5 and through it all they had their teachers support. "national history day its like a competition - we were actually partners for it - and we went to state and that was really fun because a lot of teachers helped us with it" school administrators - including principal richard swanson tell me they're proud of the high ratings their byron bears are earning. top districts-lpkg-4 "it's really cool to see recognition for the hard work our staff - students - community do to make byron all that it can possibly be." top districts-lpkg-6 so what is going on in byron classrooms that is helping students academically achieve? "becoming more focused on personalizing learning. its diving into helping our students really matching their learning experience to the things that we know allow their brains to develop and really learn things deep and personal and tying them to the real world." and with five years left in byron schools - ava and abigail are already planning for their futures. "i think i want to do something in the medical field. yeah same and go to college. i kind of want to go to college somewhere further away. its kind of cool to say you went to small town byron for all your years of education and move somewhere far away to go to college. yeah." top districts-ltag-2 schools are ranked under the state's north star system - something that keeps schools accountable for the federally required "every student succeeds act". live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. pretty impressive, thank you annalise. and in fact - byron fifth graders were number one in the state