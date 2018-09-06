Clear
Update on Designing LEC

Plans for the new Floyd Co. Law Enforcement Center are moving forward

Posted: Thu Sep 06 17:07:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 17:07:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Update on Designing LEC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the new floyd county law enforcement center are moving forward. lec design-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:april 30, 2018 update on designing new lec charles city, ia department officials met with design firm prochaska and associates today to discuss the final design plan... lowerthird2line:update on designing lec charles city, ia ...which will be sent to the county board of supervisors meeting next tuesday for approval. the new design includes a jail and atrium that will connect the new l-e-c to the courthouse. sheriff jeff crooks says he's looking forward to seeing the project complete. xxx lec design-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff jeff crooks floyd co., ia "it's interesting to see the process from square 1, going from the bond referendum, to square 2 of all the design phase, then of course, the exciting phase is square 3 where you start to see something being built." we also reached out to supervisor chair linda tjaden ...who says that if the new design is approved...it will allow prochaska and associates to finalize schematics for the addition. after the demolition of properties on the site...constructi on on the l-e-c is expected to start next spring. sept
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
