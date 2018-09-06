Clear
Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

Posted: Thu Sep 06 15:57:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 15:57:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-7 weather-main-4 thanks to an area of high pressure making a comeback across the upper midwest, we are going to be staying comfortable, dry, and sunny these next few days. overnight lows will dip back to around 50 degrees tonight making for another cooler start to our friday. a few clouds will be in the sky for friday morning, but we'll see plenty of sunshine for friday afternoon. highs will be in the lower 70's. this upcoming weekend is looking absolutely beautiful with plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures. overnight lows will be in the lower 50's and daytime highs will be in the lower 70's. this dry stretch will continue into next week as we embark on a drier pattern. highs will be climbing a bit next week into the mid to upper 70's to eventually near 80 by the end of next week as we look to mainly avoid the rain as it stays to our southeast. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: near 50. winds: northeast at 3 to 6 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: partly cloudy. lows: near 50. winds: east at 6 to 12 mph. nk
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

