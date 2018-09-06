Clear
Field of Flags ceremony

KIMT News 3 spoke to one of the organizers of the event.

its marigold days weekend. one of the first events on the agenda is the field of flags ceremony. field of flags preview-vo-1 lowerthird2line:field of flags ceremony tonight mantorville, mn richard denny is one of the organizers. tonight - this field next to highway 52 just north of the government services building will be filled with more than 160 american flags - all to honor veterans and first responders. if you're in the area tonight - denny says it is quite the sight to see.xxx field of flags preview-sot-1 field of flags preview-sot-2 i think it's a very meaningful ceremony and its something that is beautiful when all those flags get up and they're all waving in the wind in just under an hour - at 6 pm - the flags will be placed during a ceremony and in the middle of the field will be the prisoners of war and missing in action flag. / if you
Community Events