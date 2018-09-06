Clear
Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

starting today... the rochester police department's citizen's police academy. that's where a class of 24 people get an in?depth, behind the scenes look at the city's police department. darrel hildebrant helps orgranize the academy as part of his role in crime prevention. he helps citizens learn what goes into being a police officer, and investigating a crime scene like this... they even get to go to a range and shoot a police gun. after with leading the academy for about 18 years now, hildebrant says getting to know the department is especially important today, because of all the negative headlines about officers. and once a person learns about the police department, knows that hey these are moms and dads and they got kids they go home to every day after work, we're trying to humanize it. this is the 26th year of the academy... and hildebrant adds they continue to do it,
