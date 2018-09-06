Speech to Text for TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

in recent months we've heard a lot about tax increment financing ? or tif. it's development assistance that moves funds from property taxes to encourage investment within a district. the city of rochester has been using tif for d?m?c projects in order to help influence the direction of development. but as kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out... a rochester city councilman is calling for a cap on the amount tif can be used when buying a piece of land. she joins us live to explain. recently the city council has voted to establish three new tif districts in the downtown dmc development zone. but what's been happening over the past several years of dmc?fueled growth is that some developers have started pricing tif into the value of land before purchase. council member nick campion says that's creating a vicious cycle of inflating the land values and having that cause more need for more public money. that's why he's proposing a policy that puts a realistic limit on the amount the city is willing to reimburse via tif for land purchases. he says this is one way the council can respond to concerns they've heard from residents./// "what i've heard is, 'nick, i just want to make sure our tax money is going to benefit the community.' i think that this policy and a new set of tif policies that are a little bit more sheparding the application of tif are really about echoing the sentiment of rochester." so what are the next steps ? well city staff will draft a policy that will come to a committee meeting for the council to review and discuss. live in rochester deedee stiepan thanks deedee. the draft policy will ready for review by the end of the month.