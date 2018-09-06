Clear
Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Posted: Thu Sep 06 05:24:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 05:24:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

new this morning, mayo clinic is working to bring a different kind of medicine to it's patients. that's right... the world renowned medical center is working to expand the use of therapy dogs. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain how man's best friend could be the next big break?through in medicine. good morning tyler and arielle, officials here at mayo tell me there is a (growing need for this special kind of medicine, that doesn't come in a bottle. this medicine comes on four legs... kisses and with a wet nose. good boy. luka is one of the about 30 therapy dogs volunteering at mayo clinic. his handler, lynn caflisch has been working with therapy dogs for over 12 years. hi doggie! mostly in pediatrics. bringing joy to patients like meela. it's been the response of the patients. many times you'll hear a parent say this is the first smile i've seen all day. and the smiles are backed up by science... therapy dogs are proven to ease pain and anxiety for people with health problems. ready? drop it. yay, you did it! but sometimes luka can't make it to see, or sniff, everyone. it seems like we miss almost 50% of our requests. that's why mayo is looking to (double the size of it's program, to about (60 therapy dogs. you know they're not judgmental, they'll snuggle up not just any dog can become a therapy dog. the best( therapy dogs are dogs that are social,but are also obdient, and can easily focus for commands. they have to be at least a year old, and go through certified training, and pass an obedience test. in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. mayo is also working on research of how therpay dogs not only help patients, but also nurses as they deal with stress and burning out.
