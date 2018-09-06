Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Mayo plays Owatonna on Friday.

Posted: Thu Sep 06 05:22:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 05:22:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week into minnesota's football season.... but some teams are feeling good heading into the season. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland stopped by mayo high school where the team is working with a new face under center.xxx mayo football-pkg-1 mayo football-pkg-2 following a 4-5 record last season, the mayo high school spartans look to get back to their winning ways. the spartans kicked off their 2018 campaign on the right track, defeating austin 52 to 28 last friday. mayo football-pkg-3 at the forefront of the offense is junior quarterback cade sheehan, who in his first varsity game threw two touchdowns. mayo football-pkg-4 it was incredible actually, my first varsity football game. i was out there having fun in front of the stands. anything better than that, friday night football with my friends. now in his seventh season as head coach, donny holcomb said the win over the packers shows that his team can compete against tough competition. mayo football-pkg-5 i think it just shows the type of kids we have on the team this year, and there's potential. and we need to compete day in and day out and you know just look to get better. mayo football-pkg-6 the spartans will face arguably their toughest opponent of the season on friday, defending state champion owatonna. but sheehan feels they have nothing to lose. we're the underdogs, we have no pressure to go out there and get the dub, or get a win. just go out there and have fun, execute. like the little things, taking the right steps on the offensive line, running the right routes, getting all the little things done. mayo football-pkg-7 in just a few days it will be an entirely different scene as the lights will be on and the stands will be packed as mayo tries to do something they haven't done in 4 years, and that's defeat owatonna high school. at mayo high school, i'm zach gilleland, kimt news 3 sports. spx fp 2 team score:twins vs. astros kimt news 3 sports minnesota twins 1 logominnesotatwins.png ... in
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Parking rates are going up

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Community Events