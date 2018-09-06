Speech to Text for Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

week into minnesota's football season.... but some teams are feeling good heading into the season. kimt news 3 sports' zach gilleland stopped by mayo high school where the team is working with a new face under center.xxx mayo football-pkg-1 mayo football-pkg-2 following a 4-5 record last season, the mayo high school spartans look to get back to their winning ways. the spartans kicked off their 2018 campaign on the right track, defeating austin 52 to 28 last friday. mayo football-pkg-3 at the forefront of the offense is junior quarterback cade sheehan, who in his first varsity game threw two touchdowns. mayo football-pkg-4 it was incredible actually, my first varsity football game. i was out there having fun in front of the stands. anything better than that, friday night football with my friends. now in his seventh season as head coach, donny holcomb said the win over the packers shows that his team can compete against tough competition. mayo football-pkg-5 i think it just shows the type of kids we have on the team this year, and there's potential. and we need to compete day in and day out and you know just look to get better. mayo football-pkg-6 the spartans will face arguably their toughest opponent of the season on friday, defending state champion owatonna. but sheehan feels they have nothing to lose. we're the underdogs, we have no pressure to go out there and get the dub, or get a win. just go out there and have fun, execute. like the little things, taking the right steps on the offensive line, running the right routes, getting all the little things done. mayo football-pkg-7 in just a few days it will be an entirely different scene as the lights will be on and the stands will be packed as mayo tries to do something they haven't done in 4 years, and that's defeat owatonna high school. at mayo high school, i'm zach gilleland, kimt news 3 sports. spx fp 2 team score:twins vs. astros kimt news 3 sports minnesota twins 1 logominnesotatwins.png ... in