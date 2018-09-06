Speech to Text for Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

exciting team to watch right now after going two and oh on the season scoring around 140 points in their first few games. rockford football-vo-1 rockford football-vo-2 those on the team say they have a new confidence after the first 2 games... saying this is already two more wins than they had last season. this week they're practicing for a tough don bosco team this friday. but with how their offense is playing... they say they can get the best of them.xxx rockford football-sot-1 lowerthird2line:matthew muller mlb it's a lot different coming into this year coaching really emphasizes on scoring the ball this year because the past couple years we haven't really been doing that so it's really really working on the offense to come in and put up a lot of points rockford football-sot-3 head coach off as a coordinator it's really helping us it's been a really great job it's really nice when you're running behind 250+ guys paving the way for me to go score so it's all on them the warriors will be at home this week