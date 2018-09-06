Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Warriors host No. 1 Don Bosco on Friday.

Posted: Thu Sep 06 05:19:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 05:19:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

exciting team to watch right now after going two and oh on the season scoring around 140 points in their first few games. rockford football-vo-1 rockford football-vo-2 those on the team say they have a new confidence after the first 2 games... saying this is already two more wins than they had last season. this week they're practicing for a tough don bosco team this friday. but with how their offense is playing... they say they can get the best of them.xxx rockford football-sot-1 lowerthird2line:matthew muller mlb it's a lot different coming into this year coaching really emphasizes on scoring the ball this year because the past couple years we haven't really been doing that so it's really really working on the offense to come in and put up a lot of points rockford football-sot-3 head coach off as a coordinator it's really helping us it's been a really great job it's really nice when you're running behind 250+ guys paving the way for me to go score so it's all on them the warriors will be at home this week
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Parking rates are going up

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Community Events