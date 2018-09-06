Clear
Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Thu Sep 06 05:14:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 06 05:14:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

driest stretches of weather we've seen in a while! the sunshine kicks off in full force today all across the region, thanks in part to high pressure from the north and the remnants of gordon to the southeast. this will help us all dry out from the soggy start to the work week. highs today will climb into the lower 70s, so not only do we get to enjoy the sunshine but a nice helping of comfortable, below average, temperatures await as well. overnight lows will also remain low in the upper 40s to low 50s. i also cannot rule out a bit of fog during these clear, cool, and calm nights ahead. friday and the weekend look to remain just as sunny and dry with temperatures keeping to the low to mid 70s. the summer like feel won't be returning until the next work week, as highs will climb back into the 80s on wednesday. today: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70s. winds: northeast at 6 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear to partly cloudy. lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. winds: east? northeast at 3 to 5 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70s.
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
