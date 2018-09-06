Speech to Text for Young boy saved by first responders

was found floating face- down in a pool at the campground. he was reportedly not breathing and his face was purple. i was at the campground today where staff tell me they are so thanksful for the 3 first responders who jumped into action to save his life. xxx near drowning-lpkg-1 near drowning-lpkg-2 nat: if the fire department people hadnt been there or somebody who knew how to do cpr. it could've been a very different outcome. vo: it's a story of heroism...three people jump into action to save a 10-year-boy's life. susan and her husband have managed the campground for the last year... nat: you know it's so much fun watching families have fun together. susan was one of many people who went running to help save the young boy. lowerthird2line:susan bostrom manager, yogi bear's jellystone park camp-resorts sot: by the time i got over there there were two paramedics...off duty firemen...actuall y there were three there but two that were actually working on him before i got to him near drowning-lpkg-4 vo: susan is a retired nurse and is always ready to help where needed. today she says she is thankful there were people at the campground who knew what to do...but that's not always the case. sot: if you really want to be a help in a situation like that you...go get a basic cpr course you don't have to know everything...you just have to know what to do. vo: her husban vesa bostrom says he's never encounterd a situation like this...and wants to prevent it from happening again. lowerthird2line:vesa bostrom manager, yogi bear's jellystone park camp-resorts sot: probably a warning for other parents keep an eye closely on kids when they're in a situation like that. near drowning-lpkg-8 now the two have one thing to stay to the people who saved the boys life. sot: thank you to first responders defiently...alway s...you know they're their. they're doing it even when they're not getting paid. near drowning-ltag-2 susan says she spoke to the family of the young boy and he is doing great. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the mower county sheriff's office says signs posted around the pool indicated there