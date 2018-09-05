Clear
Community member making waves

A proclamation condemning the separation of children and their families was signed at Wednesday's meeting.

Posted: Wed Sep 05 20:46:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 20:46:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

at tonight's city council meeting - one community member is making history in rochester.xxx cow 0905-vo-1 natural sound: clapping proclamation-natvo-2 linnea schmid stood and proposed a proclamation to the council- condemning the separation of children from their immigrant and refugee parents on the southern border... and demanded they be reunited as soon as possible. mayor brede announced he would sign the proclamation right away - and council member michael wojcik was right behind him. xxx cow 0905-sot-1 proclamation-sot-2 "it shows our courage because we know the obligation the city we have to our fellow man we have patients we have visitors from all over the world and i believe that those children are our children." the mayor joked and stated as soon as the proclimation was on a nicer sheet of paper - he'd sign it as soon as possible. / after inches of rain fell on
