Parking rates are going up

thank you for joining us - i'm katie huinker. first tonight... a cost that anyone driving in rochester has to budget for...parking. and now - that cost is going up. but by how much? in the studio k-i-m-t news 3's brooke mckivergan is breaking it down for us. brooke? katie right now parking for 30 minutes is 70 cents . tonight, city council approved the "30 minute base case" which means that we will be keeping our 30 minute meters, but at a little higher cost. "its terrible and for them to increase the rates, and they charge for parking everywhere you go! parking rates are high here." 30 minute parking will go up to 1 dollar per half an hour. once you get t0 6 hours or 12 dollars- you will pay significantly less with a daily max of 16 dollars. council members had a few minutes of discussion on whether they should switch to hourly parking. but ultimately they chose to keep 30 minute parking because they believe that's whats in the best interest of community members. and don't worry, if youre parking after 5 p-m or on weekends, that will still be free. these rates will take effect january 2019. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 this is a five year plan and the plan for event parking will soon be coming to city council.