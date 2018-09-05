Clear
Disaster relief funding

30 counties are getting funding, but not everyone affected will get the money.

forest city will soon be able to get some relief after 30 iowa counties were declared in major disaster...but not everyone will see the funding. federal disaster funding-vo-1 federal disaster funding-vo-2 severe storms this summer like this one in june cost the city around 1-point-2 million dolars... that's according to the winnebago county emergency management agency. president trump made the declaration on august 20th... but that money will only be used for damaged infastructure. federal disaster funding-vo-3 so areas like these condominiums that flooded this year will not have access to the funding. wayne sesker lives in the condos and says the river will run right through their area when it rains hard enough. while he agrees funding for infastructure is necessary he would like to see others be able to use the money too.xxx federal disaster funding-sot-1 federal disaster funding-sot-2 there's people who perhaps are in certain income levels maybe deserve to receive some funding from the government to help them out it is not clear yet to how much money will be made available. governor reynolds' office requested around 16 million dollars. / near drowning-vo-3
