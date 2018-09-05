Speech to Text for Raising Pigs in Class

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

agriculture class at a north iowa high school is giving students hands on lessons about raising pigs. hog in class-vo-1 lowerthird2line:raising pigs in class charles city, ia students in the animal science class at charles city high school are working with pigs in a trailer inside the school - the first time this has been done - and learning about how to properly care for and feed them. senior sophia morton didn't grow up on a farm...but she's getting a better understanding of what's involved through this experience. xxx hog in class-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sophia morton senior "i just love that i can do this with my school. i don't really have too many connections to farms outside of this, so it's really nice that i can go from one class to this and i get to have hands on experience with all of them. and i'm learning what to call them, how to treat them, how to feed them." after this week - the piglets will be sent to a farm...and the sow will be sent to a separate farm where she will be able to breed for future classes. /