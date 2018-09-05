Clear
Spike in CO Calls

It's a serious reminder to have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home

Posted By: Jenna Richardson

june and august - the rochester fire department received 18 calls about elevated carbon monoxide levels in homes - and it's serving as an important reminder to have a working c-o detector in your home. xxx carbon monoxide spike-natvo-1 carbon monoxide spike-natvo-3 natural sound: beeping captain caleb feine explains that carbon monoxide detectors are important because the gas is colorless - odorless - and tasteless - but very dangerous - so it may not be noticed without one until it's too late. if you suspect you carbon monoxide in your home - captain feine says to call the fire department right away. xxx carbon monoxide spike-sot-1 lowerthird2line:captain caleb feine rochester fire department we can show up and figure out if it's truly an emergency - then we can take it a step further and call the gas company and do what we need to .3 and if you already have a carbon monoxide detector - the rochester fire department advises you to make sure it's still working properly and isn't past it's life expectancy - which is between 5 to 7 years. / still to come - pigs in
