Spike in CO Calls

Between June and August, the Rochester Fire Department received 18 calls about elevated carbon monoxide levels in homes - and it's serving as an important reminder to have a working CO detector in your home. Captain Caleb Feine explains that carbon monoxide detectors are important because the gas is colorless, odorless, and tasteless - but very dangerous - so it may not be noticed without one until it's too late. If you suspect carbon monoxide in your home, Captain Feine says to call the fire department right away. Captain Caleb Feine of the Rochester Fire Department says "We can show up and figure out if it's truly an emergency - then we can take it a step further and call the gas company and do what we need to." And if you already have a carbon monoxide detector, the Rochester Fire Department advises you to make sure it's still working properly and isn't past its life expectancy - which is between 5 to 7 years.