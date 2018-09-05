Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

A homeowner says the creek floods nearly every time it rains.

Posted: Wed Sep 05 16:26:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 16:26:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another body of water we're keeping an eye on is turtle creek in austin. that's where we find kimt news three's calyn thompson... calyn what's it looking like out there?xxx turtle creek flooding-live-3 amy - turtle creek behind me is under a flood warning and moving pretty quickly. turtle creek flooding-lvo-1 turtle creek flooding-lvo-4 austin police have been checking the levels every hour since last night with this gauge... since the last hour and a half... they haven't seen the water rise. but once it hits 6 feet on their gauge... that's when they let residents around this area know about the risk of flooding. one resident i spoke to who lives near turtle creek tells me she just assumes it's going to flood if it rains.xxx turtle creek flooding-lsot-1 turtle creek flooding-lsot-2 it's flooded in december, it's flooded in the summer, it's flooded in the fall. it just, if it rains we just assume that the water's going to rise and we're gonna get flooded in the backyard. mower county emergency management and austin police want to remind people to be careful near the rising water... especially with kids and pets. reporting live in austin, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. /
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Image

Some surprised by rising river levels

Image

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Community Events