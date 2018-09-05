Speech to Text for Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

today - teams from rochester public works went out to flood control structures to make sure everything is in working order after last night's rainfall. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live at one of those structures now. annalise - what can you tell us about the inspection process?xxx monitoring river levels-lintro-3 amy - i'm here at kr-7 - one of rochester's man-made reservoirs. monitoring river levels-lintro-2 the reservoirs and other flood control infrastructure were constructed after the city's big 1978 flood.xxx monitoring river levels-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:inspecting reservoirs after rainfall rochester, mn nat: we walk all this - look at the spillways matt crawford leads the inspection efforts. he explain that these reservoirs help keep the city safe from large amounts of floodwater. monitoring river levels-pkg-3 "these hold the water outside of rochester - the reservoirs - because rochester is like a bowl - so it holds the water outside and releases it slowly back into town" monitoring river levels-pkg-4 when inspecting the structures - there's a few key things crews look for to make sure everything's working properly. "these are the structure there - make sure there's no debris building up on there - that that's functioning properly. what's happening on the outfalls - see how much water is coming out and make sure the water is getting out - it's not completely plugged so we got a good flow to match what's coming in - and then the shoreline along here to make sure there is no erosion - and on the downhill side to make sure there's no water flowing through - that's what you're looking for on a reservoir - the dam - you want to make sure the dams and the outfalls are working" and while rochester received between 3 and 6-and-a-half inches of rain last night - crawford tells me that amount is just a drop in the bucket for rochester's flood infrastructure. "our flood control system is designed for a more significant rainfall than that. so that's a lot when you're talking about street flooding - localized catch basins - they're not designed to handle that much water but our flood control system is well designed to handle that without any problem." / monitoring river levels-ltag-2 in addition to reservoirs - public works also checks out bridges to make sure there's no debris build up - which can cause further flooding. the teams check out the structures after heavy rainfall - but they also monitor them regularly throughout the spring - summer - and fall - to make sure the structures are working as they are supposed to to protect the city. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. and rochester public works warns people to remain aware of their surroundings and stay out of creeks - ditches - drainage ways - and other waterways that tend to build up a lot of stormwater runoff. according to the federal emergency management agency - just six inches of flowing water is enough to knock you off your feet and carry you downstream. /