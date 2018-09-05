Speech to Text for Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brian told us - there is good news for those in one north iowa county... after flood warnings were cancelled along winnebago river several hours earlier than initially expected. flooding concerns along winnebago-vo-1 lowerthird2line:flood warning for winnebago river cancelled mason city, ia the flood warning for the winnebago river in mason city was cancelled by the national weather service this morning. the river is projected to crest below flood stage at about 8-point-4 feet by 7 p-m tomorrow. the flood stage is 10 feet. deb boisen has property that runs along the river in mason city...and says compared to the 2008 flooding...yeste rday's flooding was not a major concern.xxx flooding concerns along winnebago-sot-1 lowerthird2line:deb boisen mason city, ia "that's part of living on the river, that you get some high water, but the flooding from 2008, we hope we never see that again." according to the national weather service - as of 4:30 this afternoon - the water level along the winnebago river had risen to a little over 6- and-a-half feet. /