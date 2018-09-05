Speech to Text for Some surprised by rising river levels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chances for our area are now reduced from the initial predictions... but that doesn't mean local river levels are dropping that quickly. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning a number of local rivers have still yet to crest. he joins us live now from rockford... brian?xxx fertile flooding-lintro-1 fertile flooding-lintro-3 amy only a few hundred feet from here in rockford, the shell rock river meets up with the winnebago river you can see that here on this map. anything flood related-lintro-2 early today the winnebago river hit eight point five feet which is a foot and a half from the flood stage. and those i spoke with say they are surprsied at how high the river levels are getting.xxx fertile flooding-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:river levels fertile, ia dylan schneckloth of clear lake is fishing the winnebago river in fertile for the first time and says he is surprised at how high the water is after all of the rain. im hoping it all works out good i'm hoping it wasn't a waste of time to come up i know the river is high lowerthird2line:river levels charles city, ia the cedar river in charles city is even more of a concern at this point. the kimt storm-team three says right now the river is around 7-point-4 feet and is rising every hour. by around three a-m - it is expected to crest at nearly 15 feet which is the moderate flood level. fertile flooding-mpkg-5 the charles city police department says leland avenue will flood at 15 feet and park drive and 19th avenue would likely flood. but scheckloth says he was expecting his fishing spot to be a lot worse when he showed up today. fertile flooding-mpkg-4 i was thinking all of this was going to be under actually and i didn't even know if you'd be able to pull in to town i figured they would have most of it blocked off. / anything flood related-ltag-2 the winnebago river has already started to drop since this afternoon. amy there is no more threat from flooding expected from that river. in rockford brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. water in the cedar river is expected to start dropping shortly after it crests around three tomorrow morning. / / and as