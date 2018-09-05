Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

The metal roof was blown off of an outbuilding by strong winds.

Posted: Wed Sep 05 16:19:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 16:19:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

height of the storms last night - a north iowa house was hit by a metal roof that was blown off of a shed by strong winds. today - we talked to the homeowner about what he experienced. house hit by metal-vo-1 lowerthird2line:house hit by metal roof worth county, ia jay meacham was home at the time... and says he's never been through anything like this before. a roof off of an outbuilding was carried by winds and hit his house - causing damage to siding on highway 9 near plymouth around 7 o clock last night. in addition - part of a roof off of a nearby cattle shed was also ripped off and flew over the house into a side yard.xxx house hit by metal-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jay meacham worth county, ia "next thing i knew...just like they always said, like a train coming through. there were no tornado warnings in this particular area last night. she came sharp and she came fast, and the next thing you know, it was over." meacham has been in contact with his insurance agent. the outbuilding has been declared a total loss. / rain
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising Pigs in Class

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Turtle Creek remains under flood warning

Image

Rochester Public Works tracks water levels

Image

Winnebago River crests below flood stage

Image

Some surprised by rising river levels

Image

Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

Image

Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Community Events