Speech to Text for Home in north Iowa damaged by flying roof

height of the storms last night - a north iowa house was hit by a metal roof that was blown off of a shed by strong winds. today - we talked to the homeowner about what he experienced. house hit by metal-vo-1 lowerthird2line:house hit by metal roof worth county, ia jay meacham was home at the time... and says he's never been through anything like this before. a roof off of an outbuilding was carried by winds and hit his house - causing damage to siding on highway 9 near plymouth around 7 o clock last night. in addition - part of a roof off of a nearby cattle shed was also ripped off and flew over the house into a side yard.xxx house hit by metal-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jay meacham worth county, ia "next thing i knew...just like they always said, like a train coming through. there were no tornado warnings in this particular area last night. she came sharp and she came fast, and the next thing you know, it was over." meacham has been in contact with his insurance agent. the outbuilding has been declared a total loss. / rain