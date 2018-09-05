Speech to Text for Your KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower to mid 70's. winds: east- northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 50's. winds: east- northeast at 3 to 6 mph. southern minnesota tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70s. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 50's. winds: east at 3 to 6 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 the active week of weather we have seen so far across north iowa and southern minnesota is finally going to be coming to an end. a cold front has already moved through the area which will bring much cooler temperatures tonight. lows will fall to the lower 50's as the clouds decrease. sunshine will be back for thursday with highs moving into the lower 70's. we'll be in a fairly constant pattern now that tropical storm gordon will help shift all of the active weather further to our south. this will bring sunshine for friday and this upcoming weekend and highs staying in the lower 70's and overnight lows in the mid 50's. while we do have a chance for isolated storms on monday, dry weather and slightly warmer conditions will be back next tuesday and wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70's. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: lower 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: lower to mid 70's. winds: east- northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 50's. winds: east- northeast at 3 to 6 mph. thank you tyler. / cedar rapids