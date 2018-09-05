Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

The rain will come to an end today.

Posted: Wed Sep 05 05:21:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 05:21:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((after a very busy weather day yesterday, the rain is finally starting to wind down. there will be some lingering showers for the morning hours, but they will taper off as we go through the rest of the morning. clouds will stay with us for most of the afternoon, but should thin out as we get closer to the evening. the sun will make a brief appearance just as it sets. we stay cool, clear, and dry as we go through tonight with mostly sunny skies on thursday. lows will fall to near 50 with highs only near 70 for the rest of the week. the weather will finally calm down even for the end of the week and for the weekend. more of the fall weather with cool brisk mornings and comfortable and sunny afternoons. highs will be in the low 70's for the weekend with mostly sunny skies. temperatures will start to rebound back into the mid and upper 70's by the start of next week. today: lingering am storms/decrea sing clouds by pm. highs: lower 70's. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower 50's. winds: northeast at 3 to 6 mph. thursday:
Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events