Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((after a very busy weather day yesterday, the rain is finally starting to wind down. there will be some lingering showers for the morning hours, but they will taper off as we go through the rest of the morning. clouds will stay with us for most of the afternoon, but should thin out as we get closer to the evening. the sun will make a brief appearance just as it sets. we stay cool, clear, and dry as we go through tonight with mostly sunny skies on thursday. lows will fall to near 50 with highs only near 70 for the rest of the week. the weather will finally calm down even for the end of the week and for the weekend. more of the fall weather with cool brisk mornings and comfortable and sunny afternoons. highs will be in the low 70's for the weekend with mostly sunny skies. temperatures will start to rebound back into the mid and upper 70's by the start of next week. today: lingering am storms/decrea sing clouds by pm. highs: lower 70's. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower 50's. winds: northeast at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: