Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Possible lightning strike may have started fire.

Posted: Wed Sep 05 04:52:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 04:52:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

breaking overnight... nearly 30 senior living home residents were evacuated after a possible lightening strike starts a fire on the roof. it happened in cresco just before 9 last night at cresco assisted living. no one was hurt. fire crews from 5 area departments were on scene and when they got there there was a fire buring in the attic. heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the three story building. the nursing home had a good plan in place... 3 school busses were called in to help bring the senior residents to another facility in towns... some made it home with but it was very clear to us just based on what we were dealing with with residential assisted living facility that we were going to need more help. ridgeway, protivin, lime springs and decorah assisted cresco fire on the scene. continuing
