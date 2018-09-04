Speech to Text for Public input on new fire station

fire station-vo-2 tonight the albert lea community came out despite the severe weather to learn more about the two proposed locations for the new albert lea fire station. alea fire station-vo-1 the newton avenue location would cost about 9 point 3 million while the blazing star location would cost about 9 point 5. the biggest reason there is such a price difference is because the soil at the blazing star location will require more filling in to hold the load that will be put on it. community members came out tonight to voice their opinions on the project. xxx alea fire station-sot-1 alea fire station-sot-2 "my opinion of that newton site is 1 we don't own it and 2 it looks like we're packing that nutshell into a corner." there will be another public input opportunity at the albert lea city council meeting on monday. / we have an update