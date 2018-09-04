Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Recommending new boundaries

It's a temporary fix for overcrowding issues at Rochester Public Schools.

Posted: Tue Sep 04 20:45:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 20:45:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Recommending new boundaries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

michael munoz calls it a "temporary fix" for rochester public school's overcrowding issue. drawing new boundary lines. .xxx school boundary-vo-1 school boundary-natvo-2 if we end tonight with no recommendation s for the board to make changes then we can go to the next steps to inform parents at tonight's school board meeting - the task force presented their recommendation s to the board for feedback. they have new boundaries drawn out that could move some students from the 2 most overcrowded elementary schools - elton hills and jefferson - to churchill and hoover - which are currently under capacity. but superintendent michael munoz explains there are still more steps to take before these boundaries can be made official.xxx school boundary-sot-1 school boundary-sot-2 at our next meeting - the task force will actually come and say here's our boundary adjustments - will you take action on it - so its more here's what we've come up with - give us some feedback - and at their next task force meeting they'll make adjustments based on what they hear tonight from the school board now that the task force has received feedback - the boundaries will be briefed at the september 18th meeting - and the board will vote on the recommendation on october 2nd. if approved - the boundaries will go into effect for the next school year. / alea fire station-vo-1
Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Community Events