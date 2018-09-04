Speech to Text for Recommending new boundaries

michael munoz calls it a "temporary fix" for rochester public school's overcrowding issue. drawing new boundary lines. if we end tonight with no recommendation s for the board to make changes then we can go to the next steps to inform parents at tonight's school board meeting - the task force presented their recommendation s to the board for feedback. they have new boundaries drawn out that could move some students from the 2 most overcrowded elementary schools - elton hills and jefferson - to churchill and hoover - which are currently under capacity. but superintendent michael munoz explains there are still more steps to take before these boundaries can be made official. at our next meeting - the task force will actually come and say here's our boundary adjustments - will you take action on it - so its more here's what we've come up with - give us some feedback - and at their next task force meeting they'll make adjustments based on what they hear tonight from the school board now that the task force has received feedback - the boundaries will be briefed at the september 18th meeting - and the board will vote on the recommendation on october 2nd. if approved - the boundaries will go into effect for the next school year.