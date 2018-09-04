Clear
100 Deadliest Days come to an end

We're taking a look at the numbers and how deadly the roadways were.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

minnesota's roads - which run from memorial day through labor day - are now behind us. and this year on labor day weekend - officers... deputies and state troopers increased enforcement... looking for people driving under the influence. traffic enforcement numbers-vo-1 lowerthird2line:statewide enforcement over the weekend rochester, mn we spoke to minnesota state patrol sergeant troy christianson about what he saw over the weekend. he tells k-i-m-t that it was a busy one... last year they made over 400 d-w-i arrests. this year - that number was 408. he says there's a reason why they focus on stepping up d-w-i enforcement during this time.xxx traffic enforcement numbers-sot-1 lowerthird2line:troy christianson srgt. minnesota state patrol typically a weekend where there's celebrations and parties so those are the weekends where we tried to focus dwi violations compared to like texting and driving or distracted driving. according to the minnesota department of safety - 116 people were killed on roads in the state during the 100 deadliest days. last year - there were 121 deaths. / a veteran is kicked out of a local
