Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Police say the Southernmost lane of 2nd St. SW will be closed to traffic.

Posted: Tue Sep 04 20:43:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 20:43:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Construction site washed out in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and believe it or not - the heavy rain washed away part of a construction site and the gravel underneath long section of road - prompting a safety hazard for drivers. k-i-m-t news 3's brooke mckivergan is on the scene now... live brooke - what's the latest? / caved in road-lvo-3 katie - i'm in the 14-hundred block of second street southwest...this is right next to saint marys hospital. caved in road-lvo-2 where the sand and gravel has been washed away. now this is near 2nd street - a busy rochester road. the southern- most lane of 2nd street is currently closed to through traffic. caved in road-lvo-1 caved in road-lvo-4 rochester police tell us the gravel underneath the pavement has been washed out for about 15 feet along the road... going about 18 inches from the edge underneath. here we're taking a closer look... you can see the cement barricades are starting to sink down... letting water flow into the construction site. police say the base under the pavement is not being washed away any further... but they're closing the southern lane to keep traffic off of the damaged section. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / definitely a good idea to avoid that area, thank you brooke. and
Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Community Events