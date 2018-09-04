Speech to Text for Construction site washed out in Rochester

and believe it or not - the heavy rain washed away part of a construction site and the gravel underneath long section of road - prompting a safety hazard for drivers. k-i-m-t news 3's brooke mckivergan is on the scene now... live brooke - what's the latest? / caved in road-lvo-3 katie - i'm in the 14-hundred block of second street southwest...this is right next to saint marys hospital. caved in road-lvo-2 where the sand and gravel has been washed away. now this is near 2nd street - a busy rochester road. the southern- most lane of 2nd street is currently closed to through traffic. caved in road-lvo-1 caved in road-lvo-4 rochester police tell us the gravel underneath the pavement has been washed out for about 15 feet along the road... going about 18 inches from the edge underneath. here we're taking a closer look... you can see the cement barricades are starting to sink down... letting water flow into the construction site. police say the base under the pavement is not being washed away any further... but they're closing the southern lane to keep traffic off of the damaged section. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / definitely a good idea to avoid that area, thank you brooke. and