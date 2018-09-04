Clear
Nike ad controversy

People responding to the ad by pledging to boycott the company.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

former n-f-l quarterback colin kaepernick - who was the firs to kneel during the national anthem at a football game. and it's causing quite the controversy. just do it campaign reax-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:twitter/col in kaepernick controversy over new nike ad kimt news 3 kapernick tweeted an image featuring him as the face of the athletic wear company's "just do it" campaign yesterday. lowerthird2line:controversy over new nike ad kimt news 3 now - some people are responding by pledging to boycott nike... with some even lighting the brand's products on fire in protest. we spoke with two veterans... and they offered differing opinions on the issue... particularly when it comes to how the move could impact the business.xxx just do it campaign reax-sot-1 lowerthird2line:david gilbert vietnam era veteran "no way, no way. i wouldn't buy anything nike. no way." lowerthird2line:eldon vine korean war veteran "there are a number of things you do to promote your business. if you don't, you aren't in business. i do not think badly of them, even if that is their only motive, i do not think badly of them because business." just do it campaign reax-sotgrx-4 we wanted to know what you thought about nike's decision... so we took to facebook. out of over 2- thousand votes.... 60% said they have an isse with nike making colin kaepernick a major face in its latest marketing campaign. 40% said they had no issue. / / the
