Speech to Text for Service dog dispute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

asked to leave a local restaurant today because of his service. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is getting both sides of the story. xxx on the scene ptsd dog-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:veteran asked to leave local restaurant clear lake, ia natural sound jeff dodge takes his dog kolott everywhere... natural sound everywhere, he goes on air planes, restaurants dodge fought in the gulf war and was injured in combat. now he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. his dog kolott is a trained service dog that helps his owner through the day. lowerthird2line:jeff dodge veteran, suffers from ptsd he supposed to get into my attention so it blocks my attention to where i'm getting into an argument with his supposed to get in and block that ptsd dog-llpkg-7 but when he tried to get breakfast this morning at seven star family restaurant he says he didn't get the service with a smile that he was promised. right away this older gray- haired man came out and said you can't come in here no dogs allowed we have it on the internet we have it signs posted i called the restaurant and they told me they have a no dog policy. but according to the americans with disabilities act-- the a-d-a policies trump state and company policies meaning service animals can go anywhere that is open to the public. ptsd dog-llpkg-5 as a business owner you do have options. ypu can't ask for the persons service dog registration card, but what you can ask is what service the dog provides the individual. you can also ask the person to leave if the dog is causing a threat or a health concern to others. but dodge says that just wasn't the case and actually getting that card is really hard to do. ptsd dog-llpkg-8 i had a lot of sessions with my doctor dodge says he did go back to try and educate the owners about his service dog, but they still told him to leave--now he just wants everyone to understand what having a service dog means. it's not it's not that we want the dog with us it's that we need the dog with us because we have a problem in clear lake natural sound brian tabick k- i-m-t news three. and dodge says he has brought his dog in to the seven stars family restaurant a number of times before.