Speech to Text for Fighting School Illness

get back to the books - it's important they stay healthy. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is live in the rochester studio to tell us how students and school staff are being proactive in fighting illness - jeremiah? xxx hand wash-lintro-2 katie school is back in session at rochester central lutheran school and many other local schools. with so many bodies back in the classroom, germs are inevitable...but hand washing can help stop the spread. i spoke to one rochester dad is no stranger to sick kids about how to prevent sickness before it even starts. xxx hand wash-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:fighting school illness rochester, mn nat: there's a lot of germs everywhere classrooms across iowa and minnesota are filling up...and parents like aaron johnson are excited for the new school year. hand wash-lpkg-4 sot: seems like my oldest he's six and we're already running around to soccer games and karate twice a week and it's very busy. hand wash-lpkg-17 vo: johnson tells me that being a father of four is stressful and having sick children just adds to that stress. sot: last year it seemed like that one was sick from about october to march..but they're usually always sick but nothing like they cant go to school. hand wash-lpkg-2 reporter: i spoke to school nurses here in minnesota and the easiest thing to fight school illnesses is washing your hands with anti bacterial soap. hand wash-lpkg-18 nats: water running vo: the centers for disease control and prevention say a large percentage of foodborne disease outbreaks are spread by contaminated hands. sot: it's a community effort between faculty our staff and our parent community. vo: i spoke to suzanne lagerwaard...wh o's the principal at rochester central lutheran school. she says they make hand washing a priority lowerthird2line:suzanne lagerwaard principal, rcls sot: we work very hard to make sure that the kids wash their hands before snack after snack before lunch after lunch obsviously when they been in and out of the bathroom. hand wash-lpkg-19 vo: other precautions r- c-l-s tries to do is to keep a clean school environment. that means wiping down tables...door knobs and rails. because as a parent aaron says... sot: they like to put their hands in their mouths...try to stop that as much as possible hand washing is the big one. hand wash-ltag-2 and here at r- c-l-s the principal tells me tonight they will be hosting back to school nights with parents that will include more tips on how to stay healthy. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox. thank you jeremiah. and the biggest thing the principal asks of families - if your child is sick stay home. / live