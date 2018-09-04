Speech to Text for Attempted Armed Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect at this hour. the freeborn county sheriff's office says last night a man demanded money from a cashier at nielsen's gopher stop gas station in clarksville. the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the employee - but the employee refused to give him money. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with one of the employees at gopher stop today who witnessed it all. the attempted armed robbery happened at this counter. now the employees are using surveillance video from that camera... to figure out who did it. i think it was just a little wake up call that even in small town usa, things like that can happen anytime, anywhere. anywhere including gopher stop in clarks grove, minnesota. in james dehoyos' six months of working here... nothing like this has ever happened. the store is sharing this footage on their facebook page... in hopes of catching the suspect... a man - believed to be in his twenties... wearing a clear plastic mask - with a gray abercrombie hoodie and gray sweatpants. you can see the suspect pulls what looks to be a gun out of his sweatshirt. a worker told deputies the man threatened to shoot him if he didn't hand over the money... it was just a gut instinct like he's not gonna do anything. but that worker refused. he's gonna take off, and he ended up taking off. the worker who refused wasn't dehoyos... but he saw the whole thing happen. because of the incident - he tells me the store will be upping their security... whether that be adding more workers to certain shifts or utilizing other tools to help catch criminals. and we gotta see if threes enough, more cameras, maybe hired armed guard, i don't know. we're gonna sit down together and figure it out, see what it is. just doing something to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. reporting in clarks grove, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. thank you calyn. and as we speak - authorities are working to find a connection between the gopher stop attempted armed robbery and one on saturday at the americinn hotel on plaza street in albert lea. take a look at the suspects side by side...the suspect revealed a handgun there and fled with cash. the suspect is described as a white male in his 20s and around 6 feet tall. no arrests have been made in either incident.