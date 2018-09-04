Speech to Text for First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are already back in class...but for others in our area...today is the first day. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us from our rochester studio with more...annalise. xxx back to school-liveintro-2 amy...raquel...au stin public schools are starting classes today. including the students at neveln elementary.xxx back to school-minipkg-1 back to school-minipkg-2 lefranomar mungia is one of the students having her first day of school as a fourth grader. this fourth grade class spent the day getting back into the swing of a new school year - and playing some get-to-know- your- classmates games. being back with her schoolmates is one of lefranomar's favorite things about being back at school. back to school-minipkg-3 "i'm also excited to see my friends" back to school-livetag-2 austin public schools always start after the labor day weekend. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. /