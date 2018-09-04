Speech to Text for Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

developments to a story we've been following more than a year. today...mayo clinic health system representatives are speaking with the freeborn county board of commissioners to talk about the consolidation plan between the austin and albert lea campuses. under the plan...most inpatient services...includ ing labor and delivery...will only be offered in austin. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was at the meeting and has the latest.xxx mayo update-llpkg-1 mayo update-llpkg-2 the purpose of this meeting was for mayo clinic to answer questions and give updates on it's consolidation of this albert lea campus and it's campus in austin. mayo update-llpkg-4 some of the updates include remodeling albert lea's cancer center and working on building a mental health care center. and in response to community feedback, albert lea will have observation hospital beds. but the big talker of the meeting...albert lea's labor and delivery and nursery services moving to austin in 2020. mayo update-llpkg-9 i just wish somebody would be honest and tell me why this decision was made. i got my feelings on why it was made. but that's the way i feel about it, i had to say it. because it really hurts this community. mayo update-llpkg-5 it just doesn't make sense to be dropping these services. like you said if we don't have a full acute care hospital here albert lea could be a dying city. mayo update-llpkg-6 mayo officials say with only so many births between the two cities each day, recruiting and retaining staff is difficult at two campuses...takin g about 3 years to recruit one o-b-g-y-n. a new graduate from an ob wants to be busier. they want to maintain their skills and see complex cases as well. mayo update-llpkg-7 i don't buy that. if they don't want to deliver babies here maybe we'll get someone who will. mayo update-llpkg-8 board commissioners say people who live on the western side of albert lea have about 55 miles to go deliver a baby. there are still a lot of questions about the project...like what will happen to the old building space in albert lea when services move. we recognize there has been a lost of trust, no doubt about it. with time, we hope to rebuild that. i think they've been told they need to communicate more but you know actions speak louder than words. mayo update-llpkg-3 in albert lea, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. / mayo clinic health system officials have released this statement to kimt news three. mayo update-tag-3 "we thank the county commissioners for the opportunity to speak with them today. we look forward to ongoing discussions with the county, city and community groups about the future of health care for residents of albert lea, austin and surrounding counties in minnesota and northern iowa." tonight on kimt news three at five...we'll hear from members of the save our healthcare group and hear their reaction to today's