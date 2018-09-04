500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

CINCINNATI -- Animal rescue groups are trying to locate homes for hundreds of pigs that were found on a farm in Kentucky.

Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in South Carolina is helping find homes for the pigs. Workers with the group said the woman leasing the Pendleton County farm took in 15 pigs a few years ago.

The animals multiplied rapidly, and according to the group, the woman was unable to properly care for them in such large numbers.

"It multiplies, multiplies, multiplies. So when you have ten pigs who give birth, then they each have six to ten pigs who now could possibly give birth," said Joshua Carpenter Costner, of Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary.

Costner said it wasn't until neighbors saw the pigs roaming free when local authorities were notified.

When Costner arrived on the farm, he found many pigs malnourished, and several of them were pregnant.

"If they're not properly vetted, if they're not spayed or neutered, it just continues ballooning and ballooning and ballooning until it's out of control, and what we've found on multiple cases like this that we've worked, is it ends up with animals dying of starvation. It ends up with, you know, horrible illnesses," Costner said.

The organization has about six weeks to find a home for the animals, or else the state will euthanize them.

It is not clear if authorities will charge the woman who currently owns the pigs.