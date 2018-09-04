Clear

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Heavy rain with a chance for severe weather returns this afternoon and tonight.

Posted: Tue Sep 04 05:10:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 05:10:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the heaviest rain will return for today and tonight. there will be a chance for some isolated showers and storms through the morning. better chances for widespread showers and storms will be expected this afternoon, mostly after 3 pm. there will be a chance for severe weather this afternoon with a slight risk over north iowa and southern minnesota. the major risks will be strong winds and tornado threat. the rain totals can climb 3 to 6 inches in some spots by tomorrow morning. it is important to stay weather aware today and tonight. the rain will linger into wednesday morning and then taper by the afternoon. clouds will finally break apart for thursday leading to some sunshine to dry us out a bit. much of the week will have cloud cover as we remain cool. highs will be in the upper 60's to the lower 70's. we'll be tracking another round of showers and storms by late friday and into saturday morning and another saturday night. today: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. highs: upper 70's/near 80. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: south becoming north at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: morning showers/mostl y cloudy. thanks jon.
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy rain will lead to flooding.
