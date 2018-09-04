Speech to Text for Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

officer fundraiser-bpclip-3 by 20-22 rochester hopes to have a new memorial honoring our fallen law enforcement officers complete, giving families and loved ones a physical place to remember their officer. tonight, a fundraiser is helping accomplish just that. in the studio kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there and is live in rochester to tell us about it now. brooke? officer fundraiser-lintro-2 katie this is what the memorial will look like...across from the veterans memorial at soldiers field park. and tonight we are one step closer to this becoming a reality. a fundraiser drew dozens of community members to stewartville to enjoy some pizza...but also honor one specific officer while raising money for the memorial. xxx officer fundraiser-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:honoring the men in blue rochester, mn its not how these officers died that made them heroes, its how they lived. "he was a pretty awesome guy." lowerthird2line:sara meyer-westphal widow of officer meyer "oh he was a great guy, he was a lot of fun, he was a jokester, he was hardworking." officer fundraiser-pkg-4 tonight all of these people are here to raise money "in memory of my son jason meyer". on this holiday in 19-99, officer jason meyer died in the line of duty. so while tonight is in honor of his name, its also a way to look forward to the future. officer fundraiser-pkg-5 "the funds will go to the law enforcement memorial foundation which is building a wall here in rochester at soldiers field." officer fundraiser-pkg-6 of course fallen officers always have a place in our hearts but a physical spot to visit them will be yet another way to honor their legacy. "it means a place for me to go and remember and sit and reflect and honor. to see jason's name on the wall, knowing that people will know what he gave." "it will be etched for everyone. for the future, for now and the future and for always he'll be remembered locally and in southeast minnesota." officer fundraiser-pkg-8 "bringing it out in public and really letting everyone know within our southeast communities how important these officers were and how important it is for all of us to remember who these officers were and how they died for us." officer fundraiser-ltag-2 sheriff torgerson tells me they hope to have a visual of what exactly the memorial will look like by the end of the month. reporting live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. the next opportunity to raise money for the memorial will be on september 11th at hy-vee north in rochester. / food for first responders-vo-3