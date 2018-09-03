Clear

Localized flooding risks

With more rain on the way, how do we get ready for potential flooding?

Posted: Mon Sep 03 20:44:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 20:44:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Localized flooding risks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

september and the town of charles city has already seen three inches of rain and as you just heard the end isn't in sight. localized and widespread flooding is a possibility. jay cutler says his driveway and street flood every time they see this much rain. cutler says he isn't worried about water getting in to his home, but says the storm drains do get pretty backed up. xxx lots of rain-sot-1 lots of rain-sot-2 right here at the corner it'll get at least curb or often times curb deep end it all back up about a third of the block our stormteam 3 suggests planning ahead for potential flood events. getting the kimt weather app will help you do that..it is free in your app store. / developing
