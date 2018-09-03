Speech to Text for Unofficial last day of summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the unofficial end of summer 20-18. last day of summer-vo-1 lowerthird2line:unofficial last day of summer clear lake, ia that's one reason why clear lake is starting to look a little less busy today... maggie wright and her family are from des moines... and were renting a cabin at the lake over the weekend. but she says her family had so much fun during labor day weekend - that they plan to come up more often.xxx last day of summer-sot-1 last day of summer-sot-2 "we have talked about coming up here on the 4th of july. we have a camper of camping maybe, and just coming up to see what's going on here, because there are activities. we're trying to get away from doing stuff in des moines and doing more stuff maybe up here." water park-vo-3 and it's another sign that summer is winding down...a popular inflatable water park in rochester is closing for the season. wp-vo-1 lowerthird2line:water park closed for season rochester, mn the floating water park at foster arend park has dozens of fun things to do from slides to trampolines. the park itself will still be open for visitors - just without the blow-up attractions. this was the first year the inflatables were put into the lake... and residents like amanda callies and her family would like to see it come back next year.xxx wp-sot-1 water park-sot-2 to have the inflatable and a water park that can be low maintance like this and easy set up and tear down the company that inflates the park will present data to the rochester park board at the end of this month to see whether or not it's worth it to bring the inflatables back next summer. / grape stomp-vo-3 the start of fall