The start of fall means the start of harvest for one local winery.

means the start of harvest... that's why some people spent their labor day picking grapes. grape stomp-vo-1 lowerthird2line:pick party hancock county, ia 99 bottles winery and vineyard near garner invited guests young and old to help harvest and pick frontenac and marquette grapes for winemaking. in addition - teams participated in the grape stomp. the winning team got a trophy and a free bottle of wine. however...if you think this wine is fit to drink...co-owner mark newman says differently.xxx grape stomp-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mark newman co-owner, 99 bottles winery &amp; vineyard "we use machines to do most of it, like 99.9% of it. we will stomp about 10-12 5 gallon pails of wine just for fun, and we'll throw those grapes away or give them to the cattle." newman says the harvest usually happens later in the month when it's cooler...but because of the amount of moisture this year...the grapes started to ripen early. fall allergies-vo-3 the start of fall means more than just harvest... it's also a sign of allergy season in some parts of the country. fall allergies-vo-1 fall allergies-vo-2 ragweed - mold - and other weeds are the main culprits
