Speech to Text for Dedication of Freedom Rock

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

freedom rock-stnger-3 it's a project that pays tribute to veterans... the freedom rock tour. it all started in iowa with an ambitious artist... who's now trying to spread his message across the nation. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from kasson with the story. calyn? xxx mn freedom rock-lpkg-1 mn freedom rock-lpkg-2 nat: oh say can you see... anything can be a canvas... including this large stone - which is now minnesota's first freedom rock. ray "bubba" sorensen the second is the creator... who has the goal of painting one in all of iowa's 99 counties and one in all 50 states. nat: national anthem... mn freedom rock-lpkg-3 this freedom rock stands in recognition of all veterans. this freedom rock stands for all families of veterans who sacrificed a lot. mn freedom rock-lpkg-4 that includes the family of local veteran carl mergen... who died in 20-11. he served in the marines... and now his family is giving his ashes to be painted on the rock. mn freedom rock-lpkg-5 eh it was emotional. ya know six and a half years ago, you have a lot of emotion back when that happens. and then to bring that emotion back out, it's pretty intense. mn freedom rock-lpkg-6 the rain made it hard for the paint to dry. so veteran paul leska stood out in the storm... with an umbrella to help protect what was painted. mn freedom rock-lpkg-7 the thing is it's the least i can do for them, and for their family. it's the very least. mn freedom rock-lpkg-8 a tribute to all who have served... and a reminder for what america stands for. nat: for the land of the free.. in kasson, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. nat: home of the brave. / sorensen just finished painting