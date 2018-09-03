Clear

Sculptures on Parade

Voting will end soon, so now's your last chance to weigh in and pick your favorite

Posted: Mon Sep 03 17:09:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 17:09:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Sculptures on Parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is the last chance you can vote for your favorite sculpture as part of the river city's sculptures on parade. sculpt on parade-vo-1 lowerthird2line:sculptures on parade voting ends today mason city, ia each year community members pick their favorite piece of art placed around mason city. this year you have 54 sculptures to choose from. the winning piece will then be purchased by the city and become a permanent part of mason city. it's a program resident brandon hadacek says he's glad to see the city be a part of. xxx sculpt on parade-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brandon hadacek mason city, ia we're trying to be more cultured of arts and stuff since we are the music man we have an igniter's art museum i figured this would be a great opportunity to show others around the world what is mason city and or trying to bring out so people can see the tourism you can get a brochure
