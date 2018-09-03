Speech to Text for Family Care a Critical Issue for Workers

is a day to honor workers rights...and that's the primary goal of a local picnic. people are voicing their opinions about issues affecting their families. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah spoke with those at their labor day picnic today...and is live with more...jeremiah? cure picnic-lintro-2 katie- communities united for rochester empowerment or cure and service employees international union healthcare minnesota spoke to hundreds of minneostans about issues that are affecting their family. they are releasing this report showing majority of people have issues with child, senior and home care they want candidates to fix. xxx cure picnic-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:family care a critical issue for workers rochester, mn nat: music dancing vo: it was a picnic of food, games and dancing...but also a way to make people aware of the rochester cure and seiu health care study findings. sot: yeah the findings are shocking vo: cure and the s-e-i-u canvassed minnesota to find out what workers want...speaking to more than 750 people - most who say they want policy makers to make "care" a priority. lowerthird2line:michelle arends leader, cure sot: part of what they're going to look for who their going to vote in the office for the november 6th election. cure picnic-lpkg-7 to get a little more specific - michelle arends tells me that people want to see better quality care and affordable care for seniors and children. it's amazing that living here in rochester with the mayo clinic here. the world renound medical center people are still struggling to provide healthcare for their families. vo: and it's not just for the sick...the study finds that health care workers aren't being paid enough. sot: we have to work together because this is a humanity job..it's not a easy job you are taking care of a human being. vo: mary ijong works as a healthcare aid and spoke today at the picnic, advocating for fair wages. lowerthird2line:mary ijong healthcare worker sot: caregiver, direct care those people who are doing medication all the care giver. all the...the nurses and they deserve to be paid a better job doctors because we make change in people life. cure picnic-lpkg-8 vo:so after these findings...what does cure plan to do? the group organizer che lopez is planning to hold law makers accountable. lowerthird2line:che lopez lead organizer, cure sot: we also gotta organize locally. we got to make sure that people are getting organized and their involved at the decision making table cure picnic-ltag-2 candidate for lieutenant governor, peggy flangan was there. as were representatives for dan feehan to listen to what voters had to say. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the groups spoke to people throughout minnesota including those living in the twin cities and local cities including mankato, albert lea, austin and rochester. holiday