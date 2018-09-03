Clear
Minnesota-made movie plays at local theater

You can catch 'Farmer of the Year' at Marcus Rochester Theater.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 15:53:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 15:53:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

a movie made in minnesota is now playing at a local theater. roch native movie-vo-1 lowerthird2line:minnesota-made movie plays locally rochester, mn it's called "farmer of the year"... and it's playing at marcus rochester cinema. it's about an old minnesota farmer who's trying to find his way after selling the family farm. one movie-goer we spoke with says she was interested in seeing a movie with ties to the state.xxx roch native movie-sot-1 roch native movie-sot-2 oh i think it happens a lot. i don't know if it makes it to the big screen, but those are always the interesting movies that catch your personal attention. marcus rochester theater will be showing the movie through thursday. /
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
