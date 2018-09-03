Speech to Text for Iowa State Patrol gives an update on holiday arrests and crashes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this weekend is the unofficial end of summer - many families are getting in one last vacation or trip out of town. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to law enforcement about how many crashes and drunk drivers the iowa state patrol responded to just in our area... he joins us now live.xxx maplive:holiday road incidents mason city, ia google earth 2018 google avenue of the saints.jpg katie those with the iowa state patrol say they usually see more drivers out this weekend and plan for extra enforcement.... brian live mpkg-lintro-2 they just didn't see any more drivers on the road than normal... but that doesn't mean they didn't get called for drunk drivers or accidents in our area.xxxx holiday arrests-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:holiday road incidents mason city, ia those with the iowa state patrol say they had more patrol cars out on the roads this weekend to prevent situations like this one from western iowa from happening. in a facebook post from the iowa state patrol they say a driver who was texting slammed in to the back of a state trooper. in north iowa - troopers say they arrested two drivers for driving while under the influence and responded to three crashes because of animals in the roadways. sergeant dana knutson says having more troopers on the roads this weekend was a big help to keeping people safe as they travel. holiday arrests-mpkg-3 i hope the public is listening and knowing that we're putting extra enforcement out there to deter that let me type behavior i think some people will take that attorney and other people are going to take their chances / brian live mpkg-ltag-2 sergeant knutson says they were going to try and fly their plane over interstate 35 today to try and catch reckless drivers... but katie as you can see the weather isn't really helping out. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. those with the iowa state patrol say no one was injured in the western iowa crash involving the iowa state patrol