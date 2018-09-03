Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Working on Labor Day

A Lake Liquors employee says the business sees a lot of customers over the holiday weekend.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 15:47:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 15:47:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Working on Labor Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while many people have the day off of work today... some are spending their labor day holiday working. working on labor day-vo-1 lowerthird2line:working on labor day clear lake, ia justin buffington works at lake liquors in clear lake... and says he has seen a steady stream of customers today. he says holidays like labor day tend to be fairly busy... and it's not just for individual customers.xxx working on labor day-sot-1 lowerthird2line:justin buffington lake liquors "always very busy. part of our customers are restaurants, bars, golf courses, so we have a service to provide to them as well because they're busy over the holidays. so we have to make sure we're supplying those customers in addition to our retail customers." buffington says the store is open every holiday - except for easter - thanksgiving and christmas. and
Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota-made movie plays at local theater

Image

Iowa State Patrol gives an update on holiday arrests and crashes

Image

Working on Labor Day

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Your Labor Day KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Two hurt in Olmsted County crash

Image

CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Image

Apple Orchards open for Fall fun

Image

Labor Day event raises money for SE MN Law Enforcement Memorial

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events